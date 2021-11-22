Maharashtra govt proposes 6 months extension to Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte

The Maharashtra Government has written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) proposing six months’ extension to the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte from December 1 to May 31 under the present norms. Kunte, who comes from the 1985 IAS batch, retires on November 30.



A senior officer from the General Administration Department told the Free Press Journal, "The government has already sent a letter to DoPT and it expects the response soon. The government has argued that Kunte can get six months extension under the stipulated rules and it has not been sought under any exceptional or extraordinary circumstances.’’



Kunte took charge on February 28 this year as the Chief Secretary from the outgoing CS Sanjay Kumar. The state government chose Kunte while rejecting his batchmate and former BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi for the Chief Secretary’s post.

The government’s move comes ahead of the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic and local bodies. Besides, the government is combating the coronavirus pandemic as it has not ruled out the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19.



Kunte had told the Free Press Journal that even though the government has succeeded in controlling the COVID-19 cases during the second wave there is need to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour by everyone. The message is ‘’Avoid declaring a victory and do not be complacent".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:19 PM IST