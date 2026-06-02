Maharashtra Govt Positive On Workers’ Demands; Welfare Board Likely To Be Established By July-End

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar meets trade union representatives to discuss welfare measures, wage issues and social security benefits for workers | X - @advakash

Mumbai, June 2: The Maharashtra government has indicated a positive approach towards several long-pending demands of workers, including contract labourers, construction workers, domestic workers, Anganwadi staff and ASHA workers, with Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar assuring that policy decisions would be taken after a comprehensive review of their concerns.

The assurance came during a meeting chaired by Fundkar at Mantralaya with representatives of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), where a range of labour-related issues and welfare measures were discussed.

Key labour issues discussed

Among the key issues raised were the establishment of a Minimum Wage Advisory Board, implementation of the Equal Remuneration Act, fixation of minimum wages across industries, problems faced by contract workers, and the need for dedicated policies for sanitation workers and domestic workers.

Representatives also sought enhanced social security benefits for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who have been demanding better welfare measures and improved service conditions.

Fundkar said the state government remains committed to workers' welfare and is actively examining various proposals. He noted that efforts are underway to improve transparency in the registration process for construction workers, with 41 inspection teams currently conducting verification and scrutiny exercises across the state.

Focus on welfare and social security

The minister also informed the meeting that Aadhaar-linking of worker records is being expedited to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government welfare schemes without delay.

Special attention is being given to extending benefits to registered domestic workers through various social security and welfare programmes, he said.

In a significant announcement, Fundkar said the government plans to establish a welfare board for workers by the end of July to strengthen the implementation of labour welfare measures and provide an institutional mechanism to address workers' concerns.

Government assures review of demands

He assured trade union representatives that the government would undertake a detailed assessment of all demands and pending issues before taking policy decisions.

“The government is positive about resolving workers’ concerns and will coordinate with all stakeholders to ensure that legitimate demands are addressed,” the minister said.

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Labour organisations have long been seeking stronger social security coverage, wage protection and welfare mechanisms for workers in the unorganised sector, which constitutes a significant portion of Maharashtra’s workforce.

The latest discussions are being viewed as an attempt by the government to address these concerns through policy interventions and administrative reforms.

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