'Maharashtra Govt Positive On Teachers’ Demands': Minister Pankaj Bhoyar

Minister Pankaj Bhoyar says Maharashtra is working to resolve key issues faced by teachers and staff | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar said the Maharashtra government is positive about addressing pending demands and issues of teachers and non-teaching staff across the state.

Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya, Bhoyar directed officials to expedite the release of pending salaries of teachers, which have been delayed due to technical issues.

He also instructed the Education Commissioner’s office to submit a detailed report on implementing a “single-tier pay scale” for teachers working in remote tribal areas.

Grievance redressal measures

The minister emphasised the need for integrated measures to resolve complaints related to staff approvals and errors in proposals. He suggested organising special camps to address these issues and called for setting up a dedicated cell in the directorate office to handle related grievances.

Bhoyar also directed that practical class capacities in junior colleges be maintained in line with available infrastructure and teaching staff.

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Coordination and workload review

He noted that teachers are currently engaged in census and election-related duties, including BLO responsibilities, and stressed better coordination while planning training programmes for the upcoming academic year.

He further said efforts should be made to reduce non-academic and online workload on teachers through a focused review by a study group.

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