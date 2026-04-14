Maharashtra Teachers Run Out Of Patience Over Salary Delays And Inflexible Policies, Warn Intensifying Protests From April 16

The patience of teachers has run out due to pending issues in the education department of the state, delays in salaries and the administration's inflexible policies. | File Photo

Mumbai: The patience of teachers has run out due to pending issues in the education department of the state, delays in salaries and the administration's inflexible policies. Various teachers' organizations have taken the stance of protest and have warned of launching intense protests across the state from April 16. However, due to the lack of unity among the teachers' organizations, some teachers are expressing regret that it will be relatively easy for the education department to take notice of these protests as various teachers' organizations have called for protests on different days.

Direct Stand Announced

'Maharashtra State Teachers' Union' President MLA J. Md. Abhyankar wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Ranjitsinh Deol, announcing a direct stand against the apathy of the administration. The amount used to appoint additional teachers

The norms are irrational and teachers' salaries are being withheld from them. This should be stopped immediately and strict action should be taken against the concerned officials, Abhyankar clarified. Drawing attention to the fact that various payments of teachers have been outstanding for the last two to six years, he said that even though the funds are available, crores of funds are being wasted due to the delay of the officials.

BLO Recruitment Opposed

The issue of salaries of additional teachers in Mumbai is also increasing. Shivnath Darade, Mumbai in-charge of Maharashtra State Teachers' Council, met Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and appealed to him to look into this issue. Teachers and non-teaching staff in Mumbai are being hit hard by technical problems in the school fee system.

He demanded that the payment process should be started immediately. He also objected to the fact that teachers are being forcibly recruited as 'BLOs' for election work, and that non-academic responsibilities are being imposed on teachers in violation of the orders of the Supreme and High Courts. He stated that this should be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, the issue of salary has created strong discontent among teachers.

Darade clarified that it is unfair. Maharashtra Progressive Teachers' Association also took a strong stand on the same issue, saying that salary is the fundamental right of teachers and employees should not be affected by the errors of the administration. State President Tanaji Kamble warned that a strong agitation will be launched if salaries are not paid within a week.

The 'Shikshak Bharati' organization has warned of protesting at the office of the Deputy Director of Education on April 17. The delay in salary payment on the grounds of technical problems in the school fee system is an injustice to the teaching and non-teaching staff. Despite completing all the documents, salary is being delayed due to red tape, said Subhash Savitri Kisan More, the working president of Shikshak Bharati.

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