Bombay Catholic Sabha Honors Ambedkar's 136th Birth Anniversary With Awards And Civic Awareness Programme In Goregaon

The The Bombay Catholic Sabha commemorated the 136th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar with an award ceremony and civic awareness programme at Our Lady of Rosary Church in Goregaon (West) on Tuesday. |

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha commemorated the 136th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar with an award ceremony and civic awareness programme at Our Lady of Rosary Church in Goregaon (West) on Tuesday.

12 Students Honoured

Organised by the Sabha’s local unit, the event honoured 12 students who scored above 85 per cent in the recent SSC and HSC examinations. The ceremony also featured reflections on constitutional values and contemporary social issues.

The students were presented with academic awards.

Preamble Explained

Chief guest Fr (Dr) Frazer Mascarenhas, former principal of St Xavier’s College, engaged the audience with questions on whether Ambedkar, Jesus Christ and Pope Leo XIII were religious or political leaders. He stressed that Ambedkar’s role in framing the Indian Constitution secured citizens’ rights to dignity and equality, urging young achievers to contribute to nation-building as responsible citizens.

Advocate Rachel D'Silva explained the Preamble to the Constitution, highlighting the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Prof. Arvind Nigale spoke on the Constitution in practice, expressing concern over what he described as restrictive trends, including proposed legislation on religious freedom, and called for safeguarding constitutional rights.

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Environmentalist Mannan Desai urged citizens to actively protect mangroves and address broader ecological concerns.

Norbert Mendonca, president of the Sabha, spoke about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and encouraged citizens to verify their names, assuring volunteer support.

Concluding the programme, spokesperson Dolphy D'Souza emphasised that democracy requires active participation and called for engagement in civic and political processes. He also raised concerns over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation framework, urging adherence to the rule of law.

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