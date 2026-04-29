'Maharashtra Govt Positive On Fishermen’s Issues': Minister Nitesh Rane

Minister Nitesh Rane says Maharashtra is committed to resolving key concerns of fishermen | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the state government is positive and committed to resolving key issues faced by fishermen. He was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to discuss concerns related to diesel pricing for fisheries cooperatives.

Rane noted that Maharashtra is the first state to grant agriculture status to the fisheries sector and is implementing schemes such as the Chief Minister Fisheries Development initiative to strengthen livelihoods. The government is working to ensure that benefits directly reach fishermen and make them economically stronger.

Diesel pricing under review

Addressing the recent classification of fishermen under the “bulk consumer” diesel category from March 20, 2026, which led to a price rise, he said both the state and central governments are positively considering restoring subsidised diesel rates.

The minister emphasised that protecting traditional and small-scale fishermen remains a priority. Strict action will be taken against illegal deep-sea fishing during the monsoon ban period.

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Koliwada and coastal issues

He also said the long-pending issue of demarcation of koliwadas will be resolved through inter-departmental coordination. Rane appealed to fishing communities to support a “plastic-free koliwada” campaign.

Additionally, joint action by the forest department, police, and local bodies will be undertaken to curb illegal mangrove cutting, landfilling, and encroachments in coastal areas.

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