Maharashtra Govt Positive On Ensuring Gas Supply To Shiv Bhojan Centres: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal said the Maharashtra government is working to ensure uninterrupted gas supply and smooth functioning of Shiv Bhojan centres | File Photo

Mumbai, June 23: The Maharashtra government is taking a positive approach towards ensuring uninterrupted commercial gas supply to Shiv Bhojan centres and will soon restart centres that have been shut due to operational difficulties, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised by MLC Uma Khapre regarding the supply of commercial gas to Shiv Bhojan centres, particularly in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhujbal said the government has made adequate financial provisions for the effective implementation of the Shiv Bhojan scheme.

Government Assures Continuity Of Services

The minister acknowledged that some centres had faced difficulties due to disruptions in commercial gas supply. However, he said the affected centres had arranged alternative cooking facilities to ensure that beneficiaries continued to receive meals without interruption. He added that 41 of the state's 42 Shiv Bhojan centres are currently functioning regularly.

Bhujbal said the government is taking necessary steps to restart centres that were temporarily affected by gas supply issues. He further noted that Shiv Bhojan centres located in areas covered by city gas distribution networks can avail themselves of pipeline gas connections by submitting applications to the concerned agencies.

Measures To Address Gas Supply Issues

The minister explained that, in accordance with Central Government guidelines, domestic LPG consumers are given priority in gas distribution, following which commercial consumers receive supplies. Despite these constraints, the state government is working to ensure smooth functioning of all Shiv Bhojan centres.

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He assured the House that the government remains committed to maintaining uninterrupted services under the scheme and will take all necessary measures to ensure that beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience.

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