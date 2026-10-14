Maharashtra Govt Plans To Simplify Shravanbal Pension Scheme Application, KYC Process For Senior Citizens |

The Maharashtra government plans to simplify the application and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes under the Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme to make it easier for eligible beneficiaries to access financial assistance, Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal said on Tuesday.

Welfare Schemes Reviewed At Mantralaya

The move was discussed at a review meeting of the Special Assistance Department held at Mantralaya, where officials examined the implementation of various welfare schemes, difficulties faced by applicants and measures to make the application process more convenient.

Zirwal said discussions were held on ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes without unnecessary procedural hurdles. The department will focus on making applications and KYC formalities more accessible while improving the overall implementation of its welfare programmes.

Budgetary Requirements Also Discussed

The meeting also reviewed the financial requirements of various schemes ahead of the forthcoming winter session of the state legislature. Discussions were held on supplementary budgetary demands to ensure adequate funds for the department’s programmes and facilitate the delivery of benefits to eligible recipients.

Officials examined issues related to scheme implementation, documentation requirements and the difficulties beneficiaries encounter while applying for assistance. The discussions focused on identifying measures to address these concerns and improve access to welfare benefits.

The Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme provides pension assistance to eligible senior citizens, while the Special Assistance Department implements several welfare programmes for disadvantaged sections of society.

Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Joint Secretary Somnath Bagul and Private Secretary Satish Jadhav attended the meeting.

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