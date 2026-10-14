Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Credits Someshwar Sugar Factory Victory To Ajit Pawar's 35 Years Of Work For Farmers |

Mumbai: NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday described the victory at the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory as the fruit of the hard work put in by her late husband, Ajit Pawar, over the past 35 years.

Farmers' Trust Behind Victory

Speaking to the media at the NCP’s state headquarters, where she had arrived for a Janata Darbar, Sunetra Pawar said the victory reflected the trust farmers had placed in the work carried out by Ajit Pawar over the years.

Party workers and office-bearers accorded her a warm welcome following the victory at the sugar factory. She later paid floral tributes to Ajit Pawar’s portrait in the presence of NCP leaders, ministers and legislators.

Ajit Pawar's Commitment To Farmers

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s commitment to farmers, Sunetra said his foremost concern was ensuring that agricultural produce fetched remunerative prices and that every farmer was able to lead a prosperous life.

“Dada had worked for 35 years for the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory. This year, the factory offered the highest sugarcane price in the country, bringing relief and happiness to farmers in the region,” she said.

Victory Reflects Decades Of Work

She added that the victory was a reflection of the work Ajit Pawar had undertaken over the decades and the recognition it received from farmers.

Acknowledging that the contest had been closely fought, Sunetra said farmers knew what decision they had to take. Although Ajit Pawar was no longer present, she said, farmers had reposed their faith in her, for which she expressed gratitude.

She also acknowledged that the trust placed in her came with a significant responsibility to carry forward the work associated with her late husband.

On the drought situation in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar said the priority was to ensure that assistance reached affected farmers at the earliest. She emphasised that providing timely relief to drought-hit farmers remained a key concern.

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