Maharashtra BJP Leader Pravin Darekar Donates ₹11 Lakh To CM Relief Fund On Birthday To Help Drought-Hit Farmers |

Mumbai: BJP legislator and group leader Pravin Darekar donated ₹11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday to support farmers affected by drought in Maharashtra. Darekar handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on the occasion of his birthday.

Raigad Pratishthan Extends Assistance

The contribution was made on behalf of the Raigad Pratishthan, as part of efforts to provide financial assistance to drought-hit farmers, agricultural labourers and their families. Fadnavis appreciated Darekar’s initiative.

In view of the severe drought situation in the state, Darekar had decided against celebrating his birthday this year. He had also appealed to party workers and supporters to forgo expenses on birthday celebrations and instead contribute towards helping drought-affected communities.

Organisations Respond To Appeal

Responding to his appeal, several organisations and individuals also extended financial assistance for farmers in drought-hit areas.

The Mumbai City District Federation contributed ₹5 lakh, while the Mumbai Suburban District’s western suburbs unit donated ₹2.50 lakh. Subhash Dokare contributed ₹1 lakh, Swabhimani Yuva Mitra Mandal donated ₹51,000, and Pandurang Wagh contributed ₹21,000.

Darekar is also the chairperson of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s Self-Redevelopment initiative. He was accompanied by Dr Yash Pravin Darekar, chief coordinator of the Raigad Pratishthan, during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The contributions are aimed at extending financial support to farmers facing difficulties due to the drought, with the money being routed through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

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