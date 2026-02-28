Maharashtra Govt Orders Suspension Of IAS Officer For Skipping BJP Minister’s Meeting

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: In an unprecedented administrative move, the Maharashtra government on Friday ordered the suspension of a senior IAS officer for failing to attend a meeting convened by a BJP minister, triggering sharp political and bureaucratic reactions.

Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Dilip Lande on Thursday directed the suspension of two senior officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) after they skipped a briefing called by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

Who Were The Officials Suspended?

According to an Indian Express report, the officials named in the order are MPCB Member Secretary M Devendra Singh, an IAS officer and Joint Director Satish Padval. The decision has drawn attention as it is rare for officers to face suspension solely for not attending a ministerial meeting.

The issue came up during a discussion in the Assembly on rising pollution levels in Chandrapur district. During the debate, Munde informed the House that key MPCB officials had repeatedly failed to attend meetings she convened to address environmental concerns in the region.

Taking serious note of the absence, Lande termed it 'gross negligence' and an insult to the democratic process, stating that elected representatives were being disregarded. “The officials failed to respect the directions of the minister and neglected their duty towards the people of Maharashtra,” Lande said as quoted by The Indian Express, while ordering action.

The matter has also assumed political significance due to the power dynamics involved. The MPCB is chaired by Siddhesh Kadam, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while the Environment Department is under BJP leadership. Kadam is the son of senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam and brother of Minister of State Yogesh Kadam.

CM Fadnavis To Take Final Call On Suspension

On Friday, a file recommending the suspension was placed before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is yet to take a final call on the matter. Defending his decision, Lande reportedly said, “It does not matter whether I was only the protem speaker. I was on the chair and action was taken because the minister’s orders were not respected.”

Adding to the pressure, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar moved a breach of privilege motion against the MPCB for failing to comply with the environment minister’s directions. MPCB chairman Siddhesh Kadam has not issued a statement on the issue so far.

