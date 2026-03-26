Maharashtra Govt Orders Strict Action After Probe Finds 424 Land Revenue Act Irregularities In Pune District

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (R) & Parth Pawar (L) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered strict action after a probe revealed serious irregularities in 424 cases in Pune district involving misuse of provisions under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Committee Findings

A committee headed by the Nashik Divisional Commissioner examined orders passed under Section 155 over the past five years. Of the 38,027 cases reviewed, documents were available in 2,337 cases, out of which 424 showed illegal procedures.

The cases have been classified into ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories based on severity. Thirteen cases fall in the most serious ‘A’ category, where suspension and possible criminal action against officials is being considered. Officials involved in more than 30 irregular cases may also face immediate suspension.

Corrective Measures

The government has decided to conduct a suo motu review of all such cases to ensure justice to affected parties and restore original property records within six months. Officials responsible for serious lapses will be transferred outside Pune.

The minister also said similar probes will be conducted across the state, and amendments to the law will be introduced to prevent such misuse in the future.

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