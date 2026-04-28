Maharashtra Govt Orders Resolution Of Pay Issues For Ex-Servicemen Security Staff

Maharashtra’s Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Shambhuraj Desai reviews salary issues of ex-servicemen security personnel | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Maharashtra’s Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Shambhuraj Desai has directed authorities to resolve long-pending pay scale issues faced by security personnel employed under the Maharashtra Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

High-level meeting at Sahyadri Guest House

The directions were issued during a high-level meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, chaired by the minister. The meeting focused on addressing disparities in salary structures and bringing uniformity to the pay scales of security staff appointed under the corporation.

Senior officials attend discussions

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare was present as a key attendee. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Santosh Kumar, MESCO Managing Director Captain Kaustubh Gosavi, Executive Director Nitin Wagh, and Chief Industrial Relations Officer Mukesh Meshram, also participated in the discussions. Former MP Brigadier Sudhir Sawant and other officials were present.

Minister seeks immediate action

Minister Desai emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring justice for ex-servicemen and prioritising their welfare. He instructed departments to take immediate steps to streamline the salary structure and remove inconsistencies.

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Welfare remains priority

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Desai said that protecting the dignity and rights of ex-servicemen remains a top priority, and all related issues will be addressed on an urgent basis.

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