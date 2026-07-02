Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into Kandivali Mathadi Land Transfer, Redevelopment

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government will investigate alleged irregularities in the transfer and redevelopment of land originally allotted for Mathadi workers in Kandivali and direct the Mumbai Suburban Collector to take possession of the disputed land.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Haroon Khan, Bawankule said the government has taken serious note of the allegations surrounding the transfer and redevelopment of the government plot earmarked for Mathadi workers.

“The District Collector will be instructed to investigate the irregularities and take possession of the concerned land. The state government is committed to ensuring justice for the Mathadi workers,” the minister said.

Bawankule reiterated that the government remains positive about providing housing to Mathadi workers and safeguarding their long-term interests. At the same time, he said the concerns of residents who have been living on the land for several years would also be taken into account.

“If housing societies have come up on land transferred to a private developer, the interests of those residents must also be protected. If any irregularities are established during the inquiry, the government will take an appropriate decision regarding the regularisation of their houses while balancing the interests of the occupants,” he said.

The minister also clarified that a portion of the land allotted to Vishal Sahyadri Sanstha had been legally converted into Occupancy Class-I with the prior approval of the state government. He said the conversion was carried out only after the organisation paid the prescribed conversion charges and rectified breaches of conditions in accordance with the applicable rules.

Following the completion of the conversion process, the organisation entered into a development agreement, Bawankule added, while assuring the House that the investigation would determine whether any procedural violations had occurred during the transfer and redevelopment of the land.

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