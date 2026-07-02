Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into Alleged Irregularities In DPDC Road Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uike on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government will investigate alleged irregularities in the construction of the cement road connecting Vikaswadi and Kalambareki, and assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

The assurance came in response to a question raised by MLA Nana Patole, who alleged irregularities in the execution of the road project and sought government intervention.

Replying to the discussion, Dr. Uike said the road was constructed under the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) scheme. He said the government has taken the allegations seriously and will conduct a detailed inquiry into the execution of the project.

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“If the investigation establishes that any irregularities or procedural violations have occurred during the construction of the road, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned officials or other responsible persons in accordance with the rules,” the minister told the House.

Dr. Uike reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of development projects, particularly those funded through public resources. He said the inquiry would determine whether the work was carried out as per the approved specifications and whether there were any lapses in execution or supervision.

The minister assured the Assembly that any wrongdoing detected during the investigation would be dealt with strictly under the applicable provisions of law, and necessary action would be initiated against those found guilty.

The road project, undertaken through the DPDC scheme, has come under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in its construction, prompting the government to order a detailed probe into the matter.

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