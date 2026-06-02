Maharashtra Govt Orders Fresh Review Of Rejected Crop Insurance Claims In Chandrapur And Wani To Ensure Farmers Get Compensation

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane reviews crop insurance grievances and directs officials to reassess claims rejected on technical grounds | File Phoro

Mumbai, June 2: The Maharashtra government has ordered a fresh review of crop insurance claims rejected on technical grounds in Chandrapur district and Wani taluka of Yavatmal district, raising hopes for hundreds of farmers who were denied compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The directive was issued by Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane during a review meeting held at Mantralaya to assess crop insurance cases from the affected regions. BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, Agriculture Secretary Parimal Singh and senior officials from the Agriculture Department were present at the meeting.

Government seeks re-examination of rejected claims

Bharane instructed officials to conduct a detailed re-examination of all claims that were rejected due to technical reasons and submit a comprehensive report.

He emphasised that no eligible farmer should be deprived of compensation under the crop insurance scheme because of procedural or technical issues.

तांत्रिक कारणांमुळे नाकारलेल्या पीकविमा प्रकरणांची होणार फेरतपासणी!

📍मंत्रालय | दि. 2 जून 2026



आज मंत्रालयात चंद्रपूर जिल्हा आणि यवतमाळ जिल्ह्यातील वणी तालुक्यात प्रधानमंत्री पीक विमा योजनेअंतर्गत तांत्रिक कारणांमुळे नाकारण्यात आलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांच्या प्रकरणांचा आढावा घेत pic.twitter.com/R0ENvmm38b — Dattatray Bharane (@bharanemamaNCP) June 2, 2026

“The state government has accorded top priority to the welfare of farmers. It is essential that farmers who suffered losses and are entitled to insurance benefits receive justice. The administration must make special efforts to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive compensation,” the minister said.

The move comes amid recurring complaints from farmers that insurance claims are often rejected due to discrepancies in documentation, application errors or technical issues in the claim process.

Farmer organisations have frequently demanded greater scrutiny of such rejections, arguing that genuine claimants are left without relief despite suffering crop losses.

Focus on timely compensation and farmer producer companies

Officials were also directed to explore measures that would facilitate timely settlement of eligible claims and improve the implementation of the crop insurance scheme in the region.

In a separate review during the meeting, Bharane examined issues faced by several Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), including the Zadipatti Farmer Producer Company in Gadchiroli district and the Green Ambition Farmer Producer Company and Shivsudarshan Farmer Producer Company in Ambad taluka of Jalna district.

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The minister instructed officials to identify solutions to the operational and administrative challenges faced by these farmer-led enterprises and take necessary action to resolve pending issues.

The review is being seen as part of the government's broader effort to address grievances related to crop insurance and strengthen support systems for farmers and farmer producer organisations across the state.

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