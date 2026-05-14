Maharashtra Govt To Work Out Relief Package For Konkan Orchard Farmers Hit By Climate Damage | X / cbawankule

Mumbai: Amid mounting losses suffered by mango and cashew orchard owners in the Konkan region due to unseasonal rain and climate-related damage, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured farmers that the state government would not abandon them and that a concrete relief package would be worked out after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a delegation of orchard growers at Mantralaya, Bawankule said the government was committed to extending maximum financial support to affected farmers in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, where large-scale crop losses have been reported.

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The meeting was convened in the backdrop of a proposed protest march by mango and cashew growers demanding loan waivers and higher compensation for damaged orchards.

The minister directed district administrations to immediately complete panchnama surveys in a transparent manner and speed up damage assessment reports. He instructed collectors of the three Konkan districts to expedite the process so that relief measures could be finalised quickly.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale also attended the meeting.

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Farmer leaders, however, termed the existing assistance of Rs 22,000 per hectare inadequate. Farmer leader Raju Shetti demanded compensation of Rs 5 lakh per hectare for mango orchards and Rs 3 lakh per hectare for cashew plantations, along with loan waivers and National Disaster Response Fund assistance.

Former MP Vinayak Raut urged the Centre to send a fact-finding team to Konkan and raised concerns over alleged hurdles created by the Food and Drug Administration in the export and movement of mango produce.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap demanded direct compensation of Rs 5,000 per mango tree and Rs 3,000 per cashew tree. He also accused insurance companies of delaying payouts and sought government intervention.

Taking note of complaints against insurance firms, Bawankule assured growers that the matter would be investigated and asserted that farmers must receive their rightful compensation.

“The Konkan orchard farmer is a pillar of Maharashtra’s economy. This crisis is severe, and the government is committed to going beyond technical norms to provide maximum possible financial support. A strong and farmer-centric decision will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister,” Bawankule said.