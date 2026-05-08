Maharashtra Govt Orders Fast-Track Teacher Recruitment Process In Vidyaniketans

Mumbai: Minister of State for School Education Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar has directed officials to immediately complete roster verification for the recruitment of assistant teachers in government Vidyaniketans through the Pavitra system.

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya to assess the functioning of government Vidyaniketans. Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol and other senior officials attended the meeting, while commissioners, directors, deputy directors and alumni of Vidyaniketans joined through video conferencing.

Dr Bhoyar said only five Vidyaniketan schools are currently operational in the state and instructed officials to complete all procedures related to teacher recruitment within the next five days. Since the Pavitra portal will remain open until May 31, he asked authorities to finish roster scrutiny and other formalities within the stipulated timeline.

The minister also directed the formation of a study group to prepare a detailed report for the overall development of Vidyaniketans. He said action should be initiated to start Classes 11 and 12 after ensuring all required facilities for the existing Classes 6 to 10.

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A positive decision was also taken regarding granting principals authority over admissions for Class 6 and subsequent academic years. Officials were further instructed to inspect school buildings and hostels, provide necessary facilities and submit comprehensive proposals for new infrastructure wherever required.

The meeting also discussed various issues related to Vidyaniketans, including infrastructure development and the availability of essential educational resources and equipment.

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