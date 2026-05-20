Maharashtra Govt Moves To Grant Official Forest Status To Navi Mumbai’s Parsik Hill Region

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

The ecologically sensitive Parsik Hill region in Navi Mumbai is likely to receive official forest status after Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik directed the forest department to initiate immediate action on a proposal submitted by Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil.

The proposal seeks legal protection for the nearly 100-hectare hill area, which falls under the control of CIDCO, by bringing it under the category of “forest land” to prevent encroachment and unregulated development.

According to civic officials, Patil submitted a detailed representation to the forest minister on May 13 highlighting the environmental importance of Parsik Hill and the urgent need for conservation measures. The minister reportedly took immediate cognisance of the proposal after it reached Mantralaya on May 14 and instructed the deputy conservator of forests, Thane, to take “appropriate and urgent action”.

“The Parsik Hill area has naturally evolved into a dense green ecosystem and requires legal protection considering its ecological importance and vulnerability to encroachment,” Patil said in her letter.

Spread across hilly terrain, Parsik Hill is home to thick vegetation and several native tree species including rain trees, banyan, mango, jackfruit, coconut, jamun, almond, teak, pangara and saptaparni. Officials said the landscape has gradually developed into a natural forest-like habitat over the years.

The mayor also highlighted the biodiversity of the region, noting the presence of wildlife such as wild boars and mongooses, along with several bird species including hornbills, bulbuls, cuckoos, paradise flycatchers and owls. A variety of butterflies have also been recorded in the area.

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Civic officials said the proposal additionally includes the green belt extending towards the mangrove zone near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, but the primary focus remains on securing statutory protection for Parsik Hill.

“This is one of the last major natural green spaces remaining in Navi Mumbai. Conserving it is extremely important from an environmental perspective,” Patil said.

Forest department officials confirmed that the proposal is currently under process and further action will be taken after technical scrutiny and site inspection.

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