KKR Restrict Mumbai Indians To Their Lowest First Innings Total Of IPL 2026; Hardik & Co Stutter To 147/8 at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders put on a clinical performance in a must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Led by Sunil Narine, the hosts ran through the MI line up to restrict them to a paltry 147/8 at Eden Gardens. It is Mumbai's lowest first innings score of IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders exploited the sluggish Eden Gardens pitch perfectly to restrict Mumbai Indians to 147/8 in their must-win IPL 2026 clash on Wednesday. After opting to bowl under overcast skies, KKR struck early and reduced MI to 41/4 inside the powerplay.

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Cameron Green (2/23) and Saurabh Dubey (2/34) led the charge. Green also produced a stunning running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav's counterattack ended at 26.

After a rain break, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy tightened KKR's grip on the match. Narine was exceptional, returning figures of 1/13 with 16 dot balls and dismissing Hardik Pandya for 26. Tilak Varma struggled for his 20 off 32 balls as MI slumped to 106/7 in 17 overs. Corbin Bosch then provided late resistance with an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls to take Mumbai to 147/8.