Maharashtra Govt Makes Marathi Compulsory For Passenger Transport Drivers, Offers Reasonable Timeframe To Learn Language |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reiterated that every driver engaged in passenger transport must have a working knowledge of Marathi to ensure effective communication with commuters. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized that while the policy remains non-negotiable, the government is open to granting a reasonable timeframe for non-Marathi-speaking drivers to learn the language.

Meeting with unions and warning

Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya, Sarnaik urged autorickshaw and taxi unions to cooperate in teaching Marathi to drivers who are not familiar with it. He warned, however, that strict action would be taken against those unwilling to learn the language altogether. The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, labour leader Shashank Rao, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with representatives from various unions.

During the discussions, unions demanded a learning period ranging from four months to one year. The government is currently evaluating these requests, and a final decision is expected after a comprehensive meeting of 59 Regional and Deputy Regional Transport Officers scheduled at the Transport Commissionerate.

Short-term course and support

Sarnaik also announced plans to introduce a short-term course in practical Marathi for drivers, supported by awareness campaigns and institutional collaboration. Organizations such as Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad are expected to assist in the initiative.

Meanwhile, Nirupam has formally appealed to the government to defer the implementation by six months to a year, stating that while drivers respect Marathi as the state’s identity, they require adequate time to learn it. Some unions have also warned of a statewide agitation from May 4 if their demands are not addressed.

The government maintains that promoting Marathi is essential, but has assured that practical challenges faced by drivers will be carefully considered before finalizing the timeline.

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