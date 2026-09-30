Maharashtra Govt Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Property Registration From October 1

Aadhaar verification will become mandatory for property-document registration in Maharashtra from October 1 under the new identification rules | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Maharashtra Revenue Department has made Aadhaar-based identification mandatory for registration of property documents, with the new rule coming into effect from October 1.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said documents will not be registered without Aadhaar verification, in a move aimed at preventing fraud in property transactions and making the registration process more transparent.

The decision has been taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bawankule said. A notification to this effect has already been published in the Maharashtra Gazette.

Aadhaar Required For 63 Document Types

Aadhaar identification will be required for 63 types of document registrations, including property sale and purchase, mortgage deeds and partition-related transactions.

Bawankule said the Registration and Stamps Department handles the registration of documents related to immovable properties and the new system would help curb fraudulent practices involving fake parties and witnesses.

“The move will reduce human intervention in the registration process, prevent fraudulent transactions and make the overall system more efficient and transparent,” he said.

Rules For Those Without Aadhaar

Under the new rules, those who do not have an Aadhaar number will have to submit proof of having applied for Aadhaar along with other government-issued identity documents and documents establishing their relationship with the person concerned in the transaction. The transaction will be finalised only after the documents and identity details are verified.

Also Watch:

The notification also contains provisions for children and certain special categories. In the case of children below 18 years of age, the Aadhaar enrolment application will have to be made with the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

The government has also clarified that no child or eligible beneficiary will be denied the benefit of document registration solely because an Aadhaar number is not available.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/