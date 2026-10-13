Maharashtra Govt Likely To Take Policy Decision Soon On Regularising 700 Bonded Nurses

Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar reviewed the proposal to regularise eligible bonded nurses and assessed nursing vacancies across Maharashtra’s Public Health Department | File Photo

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Maharashtra government is likely to take a policy decision soon on regularising the services of bonded nurses working in the Public Health Department, with the proposal to absorb around 700 eligible nurses having received approval from the General Administration Department.

Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar said the proposal had been forwarded to the Finance Department following recommendations from the Law and Judiciary Department. The government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that eligible nurses receive justice at the earliest, she added.

Sakore-Bordikar was speaking at a review meeting held at Nirmal Bhavan to discuss the regularisation of bonded nurses serving in the Public Health Department. The meeting was chaired by the minister.

Policy Decision On Regularisation

Referring to the government notification dated April 15, 2015, the minister said the government was positive about regularising the services of nurses appointed to government service under the bond system in accordance with the recruitment rules, provided they had not retired. She said the process was underway and a policy decision would be taken soon to resolve the issue.

The move is expected to provide relief to eligible nurses who have been serving the department under the bond system and are awaiting regularisation of their services.

Nursing Vacancies Across Maharashtra

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the staffing position in the nursing cadre across the state. Against a sanctioned strength of 9,699 nursing posts, 7,714 have been filled, while 1,985 posts remain vacant.

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The meeting was attended by Dr Sunil Bhokare, Health Commissioner (Urban); Dr Urmila Joshi, Deputy Secretary in the Public Health Department; Dr Shweta Savdekar, Under Secretary; Dr Vijay Kandewad, Director at the Health Commissionerate; and Dr Neelima Sonawane, Deputy Director. Former MLA Sanjay Kenekar participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

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