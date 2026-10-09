Maharashtra Govt Clears 98-Year Lease Of MSRTC's 3,500-Acre Land Bank Across 850 Locations For Commercial Development | X - MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the commercial development of surplus land owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, paving the way for a new source of long-term revenue for the state transport undertaking.

MSRTC has more than 3,500 acres of land across approximately 850 locations in Maharashtra, much of it situated in strategically important areas. The planned development of these properties for commercial, residential, industrial and other business purposes could generate substantial upfront premium payments as well as recurring revenue. MSRTC is also expected to receive a share in the developed commercial complexes, providing an additional source of annual income.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळाच्या ताब्यातील अतिरिक्त जमिनींचा अधिकाधिक व्यावसायिक वापर करून महामंडळाचे उत्पन्न वाढविण्याच्या दृष्टीने राज्य शासनाने महत्त्वपूर्ण निर्णय घेतला आहे. #एसटी महामंडळाच्या अतिरिक्त जमिनींचा सार्वजनिक-खासगी भागीदारी (पीपीपी) तत्वावर विकास करण्यास आणि त्यासाठी ४९+४९ वर्ष असा एकूण ९८ वर्षांपर्यंतचा भाडेपट्टा करण्यास शासनाने मान्यता दिली आहे. त्यामुळे एसटीच्या मालमत्तेतून नियमित व दीर्घकालीन उत्पन्न मिळविण्याचा मार्ग मोकळा झाला आहे.परिवहन मंत्री तथा एसटी महामंडळाचे अध्यक्ष प्रताप सरनाईक यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली या प्रक्रियेसाठी उच्चस्तरीय समिती स्थापन करण्यात आली आहे. या निर्णयामुळे एसटीच्या आर्थिक बळकटीकरणाला मोठी चालना मिळणार असून, महामंडळाच्या जमिनींचा नियोजनबद्ध आणि पारदर्शक पद्धतीने व्यावसायिक वापर करता येणार आहे.शासन निर्णयानुसार, एसटी महामंडळाच्या स्वमालकीच्या, भूसंपादनातून संपादित, पूर्वीच्या रोड ट्रान्सपोर्ट विभागाकडून हस्तांतरित, भाडेकरारावरील तसेच बक्षीसपत्राद्वारे प्राप्त अशा विविध प्रकारच्या जमिनींवर पीपीपी अंतर्गत विकास प्रकल्प राबविता येणार आहेत.@PratapSarnaik शासन निर्णय : https://t.co/8XYJYMrrFn — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) October 9, 2026

Surplus land to be leased

Under the decision, MSRTC’s surplus land can be leased for up to 98 years under a 49+49-year arrangement. The move aims to strengthen the corporation’s financial position by generating regular income through the planned commercial use of its land assets.

A high-level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik to oversee the process. The initiative is expected to facilitate the planned and transparent development of the corporation’s properties.

According to the government resolution, PPP-based development projects can be undertaken on various categories of land held by MSRTC, including land owned by the corporation, acquired through land acquisition, transferred from the erstwhile Road Transport Department, held under lease agreements, or received through gift deeds.

Tender and approval requirements

The government has made it mandatory to invite separate tenders for each property being developed under the PPP model.

Certain concessions have also been provided under the Maharashtra Public-Private Partnership Policy, 2026, for viable projects that are at an advanced stage of finalisation. The relevant committee will approve the project’s tender, concession agreement and financial structure. Final approval for the tender of every project will be mandatory at the Chief Minister’s level.

Committee recommends longer lease period

Considering MSRTC’s financial position, the Subodh Kumar Committee had recommended that a 90-year lease model with an upfront premium could be more beneficial to the corporation than a conventional long-term lease arrangement. Subsequently, the state government approved extending the lease period to a maximum of 98 years under the 49+49-year structure.

Also Watch:

Revenue to strengthen passenger services

Speaking about the decision, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said MSRTC’s land assets were a valuable resource and would be utilised to strengthen the corporation’s finances over the long term, rather than merely generate short-term revenue.

He further emphasised that financial self-reliance was essential to improving passenger services. The revenue generated through the planned development of surplus land would be used to strengthen MSRTC’s services and facilities, he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/