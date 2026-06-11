Maharashtra Govt Launches Statewide POSH Act Inspection Drive; Non-Compliant Workplaces Face Penalties

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department has launched a statewide drive to ensure effective implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at workplaces. Commissioner Dr. Jagdish Miniyar has directed more than 4,000 officers from 12 different cadres to conduct immediate inspections of government and private establishments across the state.



The directive was issued during a virtual review meeting chaired by Dr. Miniyar and attended by District Collectors, District Women and Child Development Officers, District Programme Officers, Child Development Project Officers, MAVIM district coordinators, Anganwadi supervisors, chief workers and other authorized officials.



Under the POSH Act, every workplace with 10 or more employees is required to constitute an Internal Committee to address complaints of sexual harassment. Officials have been instructed to inspect all such establishments and verify whether the law is being implemented properly. In addition, a survey of establishments employing fewer than 10 workers will also be undertaken.





The Commissioner emphasized that strict action should be taken against offices and institutions found violating the provisions of the Act. Establishments failing to comply may face penal action under Section 26 of the POSH Act.



The Women and Child Development Department has also appealed to all heads of departments in the state to ensure effective implementation of the Act in government as well as private offices under their jurisdiction.



According to records on the Central Government’s She-Box portal, Maharashtra is among the leading states and Union Territories in implementing mechanisms for workplace safety and prevention of sexual harassment. The department stated that efforts are being intensified to ensure full compliance with the POSH Act across all eligible establishments in the state.

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