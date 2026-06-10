'Maharashtra Aims To Become First State With Model POSH Compliance System': Labour Minister Akash Fundkar

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar reviews measures to strengthen POSH Act implementation and workplace safety standards for women across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to ensure more effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, popularly known as the POSH Act.

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday, the minister emphasized the need for a robust compliance and monitoring mechanism to safeguard women at workplaces.

Maharashtra Aims For Model POSH System

Fundkar said Maharashtra is working towards establishing a model system for the effective implementation of the POSH Act and could become the first state in the country to introduce such a structured mechanism. He stressed that workplaces must provide women with a safe, secure, and dignified environment free from fear and harassment.

The minister noted that under the provisions of the Act, all establishments employing 10 or more workers are required to constitute an Internal Committee (IC) to address complaints related to sexual harassment.

He directed officials to verify whether these committees are functioning effectively, particularly in private establishments, and to ensure strict compliance with legal requirements.

Internal Audit And Training Framework

Fundkar also instructed the department to explore the creation of an internal audit and evaluation framework for the functioning of Internal Committees.

He suggested examining the feasibility of introducing specialised training modules and certification-based courses to strengthen awareness and implementation of the law.

Officials were asked to study the legal aspects of such certification programmes and submit a final framework for consideration. The minister said that the POSH Act should not remain a mere statutory formality and that its provisions must be implemented rigorously across all workplaces.

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Officials And Stakeholders Involved

The meeting was attended by Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, Deputy Secretaries Roshni Kadam and Deepak Pokale, and representatives from various organisations.

The discussions focused on improving compliance mechanisms and strengthening institutional safeguards for women employees across the state.

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