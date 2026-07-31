Maharashtra Govt Launches State-Level Workshop To Strengthen Menopause, PCOS Healthcare |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Thursday inaugurated a state-level training workshop aimed at strengthening healthcare services related to menopause and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS/PCOD).

The workshop was inaugurated at the Dayan Hall of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It has been organised jointly by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and UNICEF.

Gynaecologists, medical officers, healthcare workers and students from medical colleges across the Marathwada region are participating in the training programme.

The workshop will focus on key aspects of menopause management and PCOS, including diagnosis and treatment, counselling, healthy lifestyle practices, mental and physical health, and modern treatment approaches. Expert-led discussions and question-and-answer sessions will also be held to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare personnel.

Health experts said changing lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity and rising stress levels were contributing to an increase in PCOS cases. They stressed that timely diagnosis, appropriate counselling and adoption of a healthy lifestyle could help women effectively manage the condition.

The workshop is expected to contribute to improving the quality of women’s healthcare services and ensure more comprehensive and accessible care for women experiencing menopause and those affected by PCOS.

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