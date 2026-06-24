Maharashtra Govt Launches 'Know Your Doctor' QR Verification System To Help Citizens Identify Registered Doctors

Maharashtra has introduced a QR code-based system allowing citizens to verify whether a doctor is officially registered to practise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: The Maharashtra government has launched a QR code-based verification system, ‘Know Your Doctor’, to help citizens check whether a medical practitioner is officially registered, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif informed the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Vijay Deshmukh regarding action against bogus doctors in Solapur district, Mushrif said the initiative has been introduced through the Maharashtra Medical Council to ensure that people can easily verify the credentials of doctors. By scanning the QR code, citizens can instantly access information on whether a doctor is registered and authorised to practise.

The minister said around 1.40 lakh registered doctors are currently serving across Maharashtra, while nearly 12,824 new MBBS graduates enter the medical profession every year. Individuals practising medicine without mandatory registration in disciplines such as MBBS, postgraduate medicine, Ayurveda, Unani, BAMS, BHMS and dental sciences are classified as bogus doctors.

Measures Against Bogus Doctors

According to government data, 89 cases have been registered against unauthorised medical practitioners in the state between 2015 and 2026. To curb illegal medical practice, district-level committees headed by District Collectors and taluka-level committees chaired by Tehsildars are functioning across the state. Mushrif said these committees will be restructured with the inclusion of public representatives.

The minister also highlighted stringent penalties for unauthorised medical practice. As per National Medical Commission recommendations, offenders can face imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, violators can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine, while repeat offenders may face imprisonment of up to 10 years.

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Government Considers Legal Amendments

Mushrif further said the government is positive about making necessary amendments to the PCPNDT Act and is committed to ensuring strict action against those endangering citizens' lives through illegal medical practice. MLAs Rahul Kul and Rahul Patil also raised supplementary questions during the discussion.

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