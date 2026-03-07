Maharashtra Govt Launches 25 Excellence Centres, 96 Sports Hubs To Boost 2036 Olympics Athlete Participation |

Mumbai: The state government plans to establish 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports development hubs to ensure maximum participation of athletes from Maharashtra in the 2036 Olympic Games, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

Fadnavis said eight high-performance centres for 12 disciplines – including athletics, badminton and wrestling – are already operational, while four more are proposed to be set up. As India is striving to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the state government aims to ensure that the maximum number of athletes from the state participate in the prestigious event.

Also Watch:

The government also plans to set up 25 divisional-level centres of excellence and 96 sports quality development centres. Necessary funds have been allocated for the development of sports complexes at the state, division, district and taluka levels, Fadnavis added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/