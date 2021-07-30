Maharashtra govt issues norms for AGMs by cooperative bodies

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday issued guidelines for holding annual general meetings (AGMs) for 2020-21 by cooperative organisations in the state. These bodies including cooperative housing societies with more than 50 members can hold AGM through video conference or other audio-visual means but they are prohibited from organising the AGM in the presence of members during the present coronavirus pandemic.

However, cooperative organisations with less than 50 members can conduct AGMs in the presence of its members.

The cooperation department desk officer Anil Chaudhari, in the government resolution issued on Friday, said these bodies are entitled to hold AGMs strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol and the successive guidelines issued by the departments of public health and revenue during the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of a third wave.

According to the government resolution, it will be mandatory for the cooperative bodies with more than 50 members to convey the date, timings, venue and link to all members a week before the meeting through SMS, mail or WhatsApp. They will have to display notice for the AGM on notice boards and in their offices.

The members without access to mail, mobile will have to send the agenda a week before the meeting. These bodies will have to release advertisements about the AGM in local, district or state level Marathi or English newspapers. In order to organize AGMs through video conference or other audio visual means, these bodies will have to conduct the proceedings in consultation with experts or agencies.