Maharashtra: Govt issues dos & don’ts for staff over use of mobiles in offices

Mumbai: If an employee in a government department is using a mobile phone during working hours, he or she will now have to henceforth strictly follow some dos and don’ts. The General Administration Department Secretary Indra Malo in a government resolution has issued a new protocol for the use of mobile phones.

“It was noticed that protocol on its use by officers concerned and employees was not followed which is leading to the government’s image taking a serious beating. Therefore, government officers and employees will have to adhere to the protocol while using the mobile phone during office hours,’’ said the government resolution.

Employees will have to use landlines for office work, if necessary, they should use mobile phones. Further, while speaking on mobile phones, they should keep in mind that they are not alone but in the presence of colleagues and visitors and, therefore, they should use decent language.

According to the department, the employees should send SMS for official work and have minimum conversation. They should promptly reply to calls by the seniors and elected representatives.

However, the employees are expected to make or attend the personal calls outside the office. They are expected to keep mobile phones on silent or vibrate mode during official meetings or at the offices of seniors. The employees should avoid checking or sending messages or wear earphones in the office of seniors or during official meetings. However, employees are not supposed to keep their mobile phones on switch off mode during official tours.