Maharashtra Govt Invites Applications For Overseas Scholarships For Minority Students At Top 200 QS-Ranked Universities

Maharashtra has opened applications for its overseas scholarship scheme to support minority students pursuing higher education at top QS-ranked universities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The Maharashtra Government has invited applications for its Overseas Scholarship Scheme for minority students for the 2026–27 academic year, offering full financial assistance to eligible candidates pursuing postgraduate and doctoral studies at leading universities abroad.

The scheme, implemented by the Minority Development Department, covers tuition fees, return economy-class airfare, medical insurance, living expenses and contingency grants, with the aim of enabling meritorious students from minority communities to pursue higher education overseas without financial constraints.

Scholarship Benefits

Students studying in the United Kingdom will receive an annual living allowance of £9,900 and a contingency grant of £1,100. Those pursuing studies in the United States and other eligible countries will receive an annual living allowance of 15,400 US dollars and a contingency grant of 1,500 US dollars.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Maharashtra and belong to one of the notified minority communities—Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Parsi or Jewish.

Candidates applying for postgraduate courses must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their bachelor's degree, while Ph.D. applicants must have obtained a minimum of 55 per cent in their master's degree.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must have secured unconditional admission to a university ranked among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings.

The upper age limit is 35 years for postgraduate applicants and 40 years for Ph.D. candidates. The annual family income of applicants should not exceed Rs 8 lakh, as certified by the Tehsildar.

Application Process

The government has reserved 30 per cent of the scholarships for female students to promote greater participation of women in higher education.

Eligible students can access detailed guidelines on the Minority Development Department's website before submitting their applications through the state's dedicated foreign scholarship portal. The last date for online submission is 18 July 2026 at 6.15 pm.

After completing the online application process, candidates must submit a printed copy of the application form along with self-attested supporting documents to the Directorate of Minority Development at Shahi Masjid Road, Haj House, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, either in person or by post.

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Awareness Campaign

The Minority Development Department has urged educational institutions, community organisations and the public to spread awareness about the scheme to ensure that eligible students across Maharashtra avail themselves of the opportunity before the deadline.

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