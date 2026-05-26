Maharashtra Launches Integrated Scholarship System On MahaDBT 2.0 Portal For Post-Class 10 Students With Reduced Paperwork | AI

Mumbai: In a major push toward student-centric digital governance, the Higher and Technical Education Department of Maharashtra has announced the launch of an integrated Maharashtra Scholarship system on the revamped MahaDBT 2.0 portal.

The new platform, set to roll out for the upcoming academic year 2026-27, will consolidate all post-class 10 scholarship schemes under a single digital umbrella. Higher and Technical Education Minister Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil stated that the overhaul is designed to make the entire lifecycle of scholarships including applications, renewals, verification, and disbursement simpler, completely transparent, and strictly time-bound.

Direct Integration and Drastic Reduction in Paperwork

Developed in collaboration with MahaIT, the system marks a massive administrative reform aimed at easing the burden on students who previously had to navigate varying procedures across different government departments.

The redesign significantly reduces manual data entry and minimizes the risk of human error:

Form Simplification: The number of mandatory information fields required from applicants has been slashed by half, dropping from over 130 fields down to approximately 65 fields.

Automated Data Fetching: To eliminate repetitive documentation, the system will automatically pull verified student data and credentials directly from connected official government databases, including the state’s CET Cell and linked identification networks.

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Faster Approvals and Direct Disbursements

The state has also re-engineered the backend evaluation process to ensure students receive financial aid without unnecessary delays. The traditional, sluggish four-level scrutiny process has been condensed into an efficient two-level verification structure.

Once approved, benefits will be transferred seamlessly via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the student's linked bank account. Applicants will also have access to real-time online status tracking for their submissions.