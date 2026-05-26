University Of Mumbai Extends PG And Advanced UG Admission Deadline To May 30 As NEP 2020 Four-Year Honours Track Introduced | FP Photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has extended the deadline for online registration and application submissions for its postgraduate and advanced undergraduate programs for the academic year 2026-27.

Reason for extension & NEP alignment

According to a revised circular released by the university, candidates now have until Saturday, May 30 up to 11:59 p.m to submit their applications online. The deadline, which was originally set to expire sooner, has been stretched to allow more students to transition smoothly into the university's newly restructured academic ecosystem.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Mumbai University is introducing radical changes to its curriculum structure starting this academic year. For the first time, students can opt for a fourth year of undergraduate studies, choosing between a standard 'Honours' degree or an 'Honours with Research' track.

Under the new multiple-entry and multiple-exit (ME) guidelines.

Multiple-entry and multiple-exit guidelines

Students who have completed a traditional three-year bachelor's degree can seamlessly enroll into the fourth-year Honours tracks.

The admission process covers One-year PG Diplomas, Two-year PG programs, and the newly minted 4th-year Bachelor's Honours frameworks.

The first merit list is scheduled to be released on June 3 and the second list would be released by June 9.

Directives to affiliated institutions

The university administration has issued stern directives to all affiliated, autonomous, and sub-campuses (including Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg). All institutions must strictly wrap up their localized admission processes and fill sanctioned capacities before June 11, 2026.

The notice clearly underlines that college principals and management will be held directly accountable for any deviation from the state-mandated reservation norms, eligibility criteria, or sanctioned intake caps.

The admission schedules for professional AICTE-approved programs, including M.M.S., M.C.A., M.Tech., and M.E., are handled separately and will be announced following the declaration of entrance results by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

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