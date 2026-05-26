Maharashtra Class 11 FYJC Online Admission Process Underway: Over 12.49 Lakh Students Register, Mumbai Leads With 2.69 Lakh | ANI Photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, has officially commenced the Centralized Online Admission Process for Class 11 (First Year Junior College - FYJC) for the academic year 2026-27. According to an official declaration released by the Directorate of Education, the regular round 1 of the admission cycle is currently underway.

Massive response across the state

The state has witnessed a massive response right at the outset of the process. Since the registration lines opened on April 10, a staggering 1,249,506 students have successfully registered on the portal as of May 25, 2026.

The data reveals that the Mumbai region is leading the state with the highest student turnout. Out of the 1.24 million state-wide applicants, Mumbai alone accounts for 269,542 registered students.

A closer look at Mumbai’s registration metrics paints a competitive picture:

The applicant pool is evenly balanced, consisting of 136,564 male students, 132,863 female students, and 115 students who did not specify their gender.

The education department has provided a strict window for candidates to secure their seats. Students allotted seats in Regular Round 1 must complete their verification and formally confirm their physical admission at their respective junior colleges between May 21 and June 3.

Advisory to students and colleges

The authorities have strictly advised students, parents, and college principals to keep track of these dates to prevent any last-minute technical glitches or missed opportunities.

To assist applicants navigating the digital seat-allocation system, the department has set up dedicated support channels. For any queries, discrepancies, or technical errors during the form-filling or confirmation process, students can utilize the following official resources:

Colleges across the state have been requested to give wide publicity to this schedule to ensure smooth management of the heavy student influx.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/