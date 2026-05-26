Fuel Price Rise Hits School Buses In Maharashtra: Operators Warn Of Fee Revision Or Shift To Hybrid Three-Day Week Model | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: With schools across Maharashtra preparing to reopen for the new academic year, the continuous rise in diesel and fuel prices has become a major concern for school bus operators. The School Bus Owners Association Maharashtra (SBOA Maharashtra) has warned that increasing fuel costs may significantly affect school transportation operations in the coming months.

Anil Garg's statement on financial burden

"We are struggling with the mounting operational expenses, including vehicle maintenance, insurance premiums, permits, staff salaries, and mandatory compliance costs. The recent surge in diesel prices has further intensified the financial burden on operators, raising the possibility of a revision in school bus transportation fees if fuel prices continue to climb," said Anil Garg, President of SBOA.

However, the association stated that it does not wish to place any additional financial pressure on parents and students. In an effort to avoid an immediate fare hike, SBOA Maharashtra has proposed several alternative measures aimed at reducing transportation expenses while ensuring uninterrupted services.

Alternate-day school functioning model

Among the key suggestions is the implementation of an alternate-day school functioning model, under which schools could conduct physical classes for three days a week and online classes for two days. The association believes this hybrid system would help reduce daily transportation requirements and lower fuel consumption.

SBOA Maharashtra has also suggested that schools adopt a single-shift transportation system by introducing common pickup and drop timings instead of multiple scattered shifts. This, the association said, would reduce the number of bus trips and operational expenditure.

The association has appealed to the state government to provide relief measures or subsidies for school bus operators, similar to the support extended to other transport and aviation sectors during difficult periods.

SBOA Maharashtra emphasized that school bus operators play a crucial role in ensuring the safe commute of lakhs of students and reiterated its commitment to working with schools and parents to find a balanced solution for all stakeholders.