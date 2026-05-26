Central Sanskrit University Invites Scholarship Applications For Sanskrit, Pali And Prakrit Students From Class 9 To PhD | IANS Image

Mumbai: The Central Sanskrit University has invited online applications for scholarships for the academic year 2026-27 for students pursuing Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit studies from Class 9 to PhD level in both traditional and modern streams. The scheme is being implemented under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Eligibility criteria & application mode

According to the university guidelines, students studying in recognised Sanskrit schools, colleges and universities, as well as recognised modern educational institutions offering Sanskrit, Pali or Prakrit as a major or optional subject, are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted only through online mode, and no hard copies need to be submitted.

Educational institutions must complete registration and profile updates between 1 April and 25 August 2026, while students can submit online applications from 1 April to 31 August 2026 through the university scholarship portals. Institutions are also required to update their details on the AISHE and UDISE+ portals.

Scholarship amounts for different levels

The scholarship scheme covers students from secondary school to postgraduate and doctoral levels. Scholarship amounts range from Rs 500 per month for Classes 9 and 10 students to Rs 2,500 per month for PhD scholars, along with contingency support for research scholars.

The university stated that selection would be merit-based, with reservations applicable as per Government of India norms. Separate relaxations in qualifying marks have also been provided for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Divyang categories.

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