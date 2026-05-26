Free Holistic Healing Retreat For Cancer Patients, Survivors And Caregivers On May 30 At ISKCON Navi Mumbai | AI

A free holistic healing retreat for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers will be organised at ISKCON Navi Mumbai on May 30, bringing together experts in Ayurveda, wellness and spiritual care to support people battling cancer and their families.

Organisers & partnership details

The four-hour programme, titled - Holistic Cancer Healing Retreat (HCHR), is being organised in partnership with ISKCON Navi Mumbai and Dr Kalyankar's Ayurvedic Clinic & Swaayu Cancer Care Centre. Organisers said the retreat aims to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support to cancer warriors through an integrated healing approach.

The retreat is based on the framework of 2H • 2R • 2L” — Health and Happiness, Rejuvenation and Resilience, and Longevity and Lovely Life.

Sessions & activities

The event will feature four sessions focused on body, mind, intelligence and soul. According to organisers, the programme will include movement exercises, breathwork, Ayurvedic guidance, emotional wellness techniques, lifestyle counselling and spiritual sessions designed to help participants cope with stress, fatigue and anxiety associated with cancer treatment.

“Healing is not only of the body, but also of the mind and soul,” the organisers said, adding that the retreat is intended to create a supportive environment for patients as well as their caregivers and family members.

Dr Kiran Kalyankar on financial accessibility

Dr Kiran Kalyankar said the initiative was designed to make holistic healing accessible to everyone without financial barriers. “Many people spend significant amounts seeking emotional and holistic support during cancer treatment. Through this retreat, we want to offer that care free of cost in a peaceful and spiritually uplifting environment,” he said.

The organisers added that the retreat will conclude with a satvik maha-prasad lunch for all participants.

The programme will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 10am to 2pm at the ISKCON temple in Kharghar. Participation is free, but prior registration is mandatory through WhatsApp. The retreat has been designed by Dr Vaishnavanghri Sevak Das, Dr Kiran Kalyankar and Dr Purushottam Das.

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