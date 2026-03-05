Maharashtra Govt Informs Council ₹941 Crore Lost In 1.99 Lakh Cyber Fraud Cases Through NCCRP Portal

Maharashtra government reveals scale of cyber fraud cases reported through the NCCRP portal and helpline, highlighting massive financial losses across the state | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 4: As many as 1.99 lakh cases were registered in Maharashtra through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and the 1930 helpline, involving the transfer of Rs 941 crore to 33.41 lakh mule accounts, the state legislative council was informed on Wednesday.

These cases pertain to State Bank of India accounts between 2024 and 2026. Authorities have managed to withhold transactions worth Rs 191.6 crore, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a written reply.

Over Rs 7,500 crore lost in online fraud cases

In 2024 and 2025, a total of 5.16 lakh cases involving suspicious online transactions were registered through the NCCRP and the helpline. In these cases, victims were cheated of Rs 7,592 crore, of which Rs 1,057.89 crore was successfully withheld, the chief minister said.

Legislative council members raise query

The query was raised by Satej D Patil, Sanjay Khodke, Amol Mitkari, Dr Parinay Phuke, and seven other members.

Cyber security project launched in Navi Mumbai

To curb cybercrime, the state has launched the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. The facility is equipped with advanced technology, trained personnel, and necessary resources, Fadnavis said.

Cyber labs and training for police

He added that 50 cyber labs attached to local police stations are operational across the state, and a dedicated website has also been launched.

Around 1,000 police officers have been trained by 26 cyber experts in the use of forensic tools to investigate online fraud cases. The process of refunding money frozen by banks is completed after court directives, the CM added.

