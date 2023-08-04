Maharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases

Animal attack | FPJ

Mumbai: The state government has substantially increased the compensation in cases of death, disability or attack by wild animals. Next to kin in case of deaths in such animal-human conflicts will now be given ₹25 lakh, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the state legislature on Friday.

Of these ₹10 lakh will be paid immediately and ₹10 lakh will be kept as fixed deposit for five years and ₹5 lakh will be kept as a fixed deposit for 10 years, the minister added. The government resolution has already been moved to give ₹7.5 lakh for people with permanent disability and ₹5 lakh for persons seriously injured in animal attacks, the minister said.

People with minor injuries will be treated at the government hospitals and if they get treatment from private hospitals a provision of ₹50,000 too has been made for that, the minister said. Efforts will be done to equip government hospitals to deal quickly with such cases, he added.