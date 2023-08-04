 Maharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases

Maharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases

Next to kin in case of deaths in such animal-human conflicts will now be given ₹25 lakh compensation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Animal attack | FPJ

Mumbai: The state government has substantially increased the compensation in cases of death, disability or attack by wild animals. Next to kin in case of deaths in such animal-human conflicts will now be given ₹25 lakh, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the state legislature on Friday.

Of these ₹10 lakh will be paid immediately and ₹10 lakh will be kept as fixed deposit for five years and ₹5 lakh will be kept as a fixed deposit for 10 years, the minister added. The government resolution has already been moved to give ₹7.5 lakh for people with permanent disability and ₹5 lakh for persons seriously injured in animal attacks, the minister said.

People with minor injuries will be treated at the government hospitals and if they get treatment from private hospitals a provision of ₹50,000 too has been made for that, the minister said. Efforts will be done to equip government hospitals to deal quickly with such cases, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: State cabinet holds meeting, Compensation doubled for deaths in wild animals' attack
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Initiates Probe Into NCC Cadet Thrashing Incident In Thane College

Mumbai University Initiates Probe Into NCC Cadet Thrashing Incident In Thane College

Navi Mumbai: Fake Army Officer Booked For Marrying, Cheating 4 Women

Navi Mumbai: Fake Army Officer Booked For Marrying, Cheating 4 Women

Mumbai News: Woman Gang Arrested For Selling Drugs In Joint Operation

Mumbai News: Woman Gang Arrested For Selling Drugs In Joint Operation

Mumbai News: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Jilted Lover

Mumbai News: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Jilted Lover

Maharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases

Maharashtra Govt Increases Compensation In Wild Animal Attack Cases