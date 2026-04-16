Maharashtra Govt Increases Carpet Area Of Quarters, PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Announces New Housing Norms For Officials

PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale announces revised housing norms to increase carpet area of government quarters in Maharashtra | X - @Shivendraraje11

Mumbai, April 16: In a significant policy move, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has approved an increase in the carpet area of government residential quarters for state officials and employees. The decision aims to provide more modern, well-equipped, and spacious housing in line with evolving lifestyle needs.

Revised norms under new policy

According to a Government Resolution issued by the Public Works Department, the revised carpet area norms have been aligned with the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The new structure defines housing categories from Type-A to Type-G, with carpet areas ranging from 45 square metres for lower pay groups to up to 240 square metres for senior officials.

Enhanced amenities in new housing

The upgraded housing designs will include essential and enhanced amenities such as living rooms, dining areas, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and balconies.

Select categories will also feature additional spaces like study rooms, office areas, and servant quarters, improving overall functionality and comfort.

Focus on modern infrastructure

To meet modern connectivity needs, provisions for internet and telephone points will be included in every room. In multi-storey buildings, common facilities such as staircases, corridors, and shared infrastructure will be planned separately to ensure better space utilisation.

Applicability of revised norms

The government clarified that the revised norms will apply only to new housing projects. Ongoing or already completed constructions will remain unaffected, and there will be no change in the classification of already allotted quarters.

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Approval and implementation

The proposal was finalised after approval from a high-level secretary committee, with key contributions from departmental officials, staff, and architects.

The minister noted that this decision marks an important step towards improving the quality and standards of government housing across Maharashtra.

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