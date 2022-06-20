Maharashtra govt hikes monthly allowance of C-60 Commandos posted in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district

Elite C-60 Commandos | Photo: Representative Image

The state government has doubled the Commando Allowance for the elite C-60 Commandos posted in the Naxal-hit area of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

The government has increased the allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. Senior police officials stated that this move will boost the morale of the commandos working with C-60s.

According to the state home department, C-60 unit jawans posted in the Naxal-affected areas of the state have to implement day and night operations to search and defeat Naxals.

While discharging their duty, the jawans also have to face life-threatening risks. Taking note of this situation, the government had considered making an increase in the allowance given to the officers and personnel posted with C-60.

"It has been approved by the government to increase the Commando allowance from the current Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 for the C-60 commandos. However, there are certain conditions such as that only C-60 commandos posted in Gadchiroli will be entitled to the said allowance only for the period of their posting at Gadchiroli. Officers working in any other unit or squad will not be entitled to this allowance," said a home department official.

"In order to put a curb on the Naxal activities, on December 01, 1990, C-60 was established by IPS officer K.P. Raghuvanshi (then Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli). At that time, only 60 capable and special commandos were deployed in the C-60, but now the number of policemen working with C-60 has increased manifold," said a police officer.

The trained C-60 personnel work hard and go to the corners of the Gadchiroli district and carry out anti-Naxal operations in hilly and remote areas. Meanwhile, the C-60 commandos also visit the families and relatives of those involved in the Naxal movement, and guide them to various government facilities and schemes for surrender, change their minds and motivate them to participate in the development of democracy.

"Due to the terror of Naxals, no government official or staff goes to remote and forested areas, where C-60 squads go and communicate with the people and find out their problems such as electricity, roads, lakes, borewells, health, schools, bus services and try to resolve the issues," said the officer.