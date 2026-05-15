Maharashtra Govt Hands Over 11 Acres Of Encroachment-Free Land In Mankhurd For New Mumbai Prison Project

Officials hand over reclaimed government land in Mankhurd for construction of a new prison facility in Mumbai | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, May 15: The Maharashtra government has handed over around 11 acres of encroachment-free government land along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road to the Mumbai Central Prison administration for construction of a new prison facility.

Land formally transferred for prison project

The possession of the land located at Mauje Mankhurd in Kurla taluka was formally transferred to the Superintendent of Mumbai Central Prison by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai Suburban district co-guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The move comes amid increasing pressure on existing prisons across Maharashtra and the long-pending need for additional correctional infrastructure in the state.

Under the guidance of Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katyar, the district administration had launched a special drive to remove encroachments from the government land situated along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

On April 8, 2026, the administration cleared more than 1,200 huts in a single day and successfully freed nearly 11 acres of government land from encroachment.

Decision followed chief minister’s directions

Earlier, during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, directions were issued to make the Mankhurd land available for the construction of a new prison.

Following this, the Additional Chief Secretary (Appeals and Security), Home Department, and the Superintendent of Mumbai Central Prison formally sought possession of the land.

Officials said coordinated action by the administration and effective intervention by the Revenue Department helped reclaim the strategically important government land.

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Project aimed at easing prison overcrowding

The proposed prison project is expected to play a significant role in reducing overcrowding in Maharashtra’s prisons and strengthening the state’s correctional infrastructure.

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