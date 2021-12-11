Maharashtra govt gives ultimatum to striking MSRTC workers

The state government on Friday, in an ultimatum to the striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has asked them to report to work by Monday or else face the action under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) or under other legal norms.

All offences under the MESMA are non-bailable and can be imprisoned for a term that extends to one year or with a fine that extends up to Rs 2,000 or both. Transport Minister Anil Parab said the government or MSRTC will not take any action against the striking employees from retrospective effect.

He, however, called upon the suspended employees to report to work by Monday and if they do so then their suspension will be revoked. MSRTC has already suspended 10,000 employees for defying the orders while continuing their participation in a month-long strike.

Parab said the orders to revoke the suspension are being issued on Friday but insisted that those suspended employees should report to work by Monday. ‘’I spoke to all ST depot controllers who are being approached by some employees that they want to report to work but are being stopped. On the other hand, the suspended employees also approached them with a plea to revoke the suspension and give them another chance.

A majority of the officers are of the view that those suspended employees should be given one opportunity and, therefore, I have appealed to them to report to work by Monday,’’ he noted. Parab said the suspended employees after reporting to work will be deployed in depots which will function with 50% capacity while others will be accommodated in the adjoining depots.

The government’s ultimatum came days after there has been a pay hike effective from November salary. Parab reiterated that the government will take a decision on MSRTC’s merger after the court ruling.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:15 AM IST