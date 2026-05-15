Maharashtra Govt Gives Relief To Powerloom Owners, Extends Subsidy Registration Deadline Until August 14

Maharashtra government officials meet powerloom industry representatives to discuss subsidy registration issues and relief measures | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 15: In a major relief for Maharashtra’s powerloom sector, the state government has extended the deadline for mandatory online registration of powerlooms till August 14, enabling loom owners to continue availing electricity bill subsidies under the state scheme.

Decision taken at Mantralaya meeting

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday under the leadership of Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, along with Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, senior textile department officials, and representatives from major powerloom hubs, including Bhiwandi, Malegaon, and Ichalkaranji.

Under the existing policy, online registration of powerlooms is compulsory for loom owners seeking subsidy benefits on electricity bills. However, large numbers of powerloom operators across the state had been facing difficulties in completing the registration process due to technical and procedural complications, triggering concern within the textile industry.

Industry representatives raise registration concerns

During the meeting, representatives of various powerloom organisations highlighted the practical challenges being faced by loom owners while registering their units online.

Following detailed discussions with industry stakeholders, textile department officials prepared a simplified registration form aimed at making the process easier and more accessible for powerloom operators.

The revised format was approved by Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare during the meeting. Officials also decided that textile department teams would visit powerloom clusters and participate in registration camps organised by powerloom associations to guide owners through the online registration procedure.

In view of the revised process and the need to ensure maximum participation, the government formally extended the registration deadline till August 14.

Extension expected to benefit powerloom sector

With this extension, powerloom owners across Maharashtra will now get additional time to complete registration and secure eligibility for the electricity subsidy scheme, considered a crucial support mechanism for the financially stressed textile sector.

During the meeting, Tirupati Siripuram, president of the Bhiwandi Powerloom Majuri Beam Weavers and Owners Association, alleged that several middlemen and agents were operating in powerloom centres and misleading loom owners during the registration process.

Government warns against middlemen

Taking serious note of the issue, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare advised powerloom owners not to fall prey to agents and warned that strict punitive action would be initiated against anyone found exploiting loom operators in the name of registration assistance.

Textile department officials further assured representatives that the revised and simplified registration form would soon be uploaded on the department’s official portal to facilitate hassle-free online registration.

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Prominent representatives who attended the meeting included Chandulal Sumaria, Mahboob Khan, Naveen Bhai, and Rajshekhar Adep from Bhiwandi, along with Ashok Swami and Pundalik Jadhav from Ichalkaranji, and Mujeeb Memon, Yusuf Ilyas, and Abdul Rahman from Malegaon, among others.

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