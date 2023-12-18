Shinde-Led Maharashtra Govt Gives Green Signal For Building New City Called 'Third Mumbai'

Navi Mumbai will develop New Town | Photo: Representative Image

Rising Population posing challenge of no space is not a new problem to the city of dreams. With the view to accommodate all those who wish to reside in Mumbai, Maharashtra Govt has given a go ahead for a project that aims to provide better infrastructure and connectivity to accommodate the growing population.

State government has finalised a broad skeletal proposal for developing a new city called the ‘Third Mumbai’.

The Development comes almost a year after Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the idea on November 27 2022.

He had said, "As of now, we have 2 Mumbais - Mumbai and Navi Mumbai but once all our infra projects are completed, a third Mumbai will be created. Along with roads & metros, our major emphasis is on port-led connectivity and ecosystem!"

(मुंबई | 25/11/22)@epanchjanya #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/msagmHDKnv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 27, 2022

What will Third Mumbai Offer?

Reports said that Third Mumbai will offer all the necessary infrastructure that a well-developed city should have. From residential (luxury and affordable), commercial complexes, data centres, hubs for MNCs and banks, and financial companies to large knowledge parks; it will have everything. A robust public transportation shall also be developed there.

What can you expect?

1) Possible BKC like set up in Kharghar

2) MMR that will generate potential to touch a USD 0.25 trillion economy

3) New Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor (three tunnels and two rail flyovers)

4) Reshaping the far ends of MMR

5) New Town Development Authority (NTDA) formed

6) 200 villages to come under NTDA