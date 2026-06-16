Maharashtra Govt Forms MDIL To Accelerate BharatNet Rollout, Expand Rural Broadband Connectivity

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the establishment of Mahanet Digital Infrastructure Limited (MDIL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for the effective implementation of the revamped BharatNet programme across the state. It is a significant step towards expanding digital connectivity in rural Maharashtra. The new entity will be responsible for creating a robust and high-quality broadband backbone through optical fibre connectivity up to the Gram Panchayat level, ensuring improved access to digital services in rural areas.



The BharatNet project is the Government of India's flagship initiative aimed at providing high-speed broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats and rural households across the country. While BharatNet Phase-I was implemented through Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the upgraded BharatNet Phase-II is focused on extending high-speed internet access to every village and rural home.



As per the Centre’s revised implementation framework, states are required to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle with equal representation from both the Central and State governments. Maharashtra’s newly approved MDIL will function under this model and will oversee the implementation, management and expansion of the BharatNet network in the state.

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According to the Cabinet decision, the existing BharatNet Phase-I and Phase-II network infrastructure in Maharashtra will be transferred to the newly formed SPV in its current condition. However, any pending disputes, litigation, claims or financial liabilities arising from the earlier phases of the project will not be transferred to MDIL, ensuring that the new entity begins operations without inherited legal or financial burdens.



The government noted that under BharatNet Phase-II, digital connectivity has already been established in approximately 853 Gram Panchayats across Maharashtra. This infrastructure is currently supporting the delivery of various e-governance services in rural areas. In addition, Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections and expansion of 4G mobile network services have also been facilitated through the programme.



Officials believe that the formation of MDIL will accelerate the pace of broadband infrastructure development, improve digital service delivery and strengthen rural access to education, healthcare, governance and digital commerce.





The governance structure of MDIL has also been finalised. The Administrator of the Digital Bharat Nidhi will serve as the Chairperson of the SPV. Additional Chief Secretaries or Principal Secretaries from the Rural Development, Finance, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, and Revenue and Forest Departments will serve as members. The State Government will appoint a Member Secretary, while the Central Government will nominate four senior officers as members of the governing body.



The establishment of MDIL is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and advancing Maharashtra’s vision of inclusive digital development by ensuring reliable broadband connectivity reaches the last mile in rural regions.

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