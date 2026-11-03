Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Powered Panel To Monitor Soil And Water Conservation Works In Drought-Hit Areas

The State Committees Will Monitor Water Conservation Projects And The Revival Of The Water Cup Initiative Across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The Maharashtra government has constituted a state-level high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to monitor soil and water conservation works in drought-affected areas, including the implementation of the Water Cup competition and projects undertaken with the participation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod announced the decision on Monday, saying the initiative aims to ensure effective monitoring, faster decision-making and regular assessment of progress through technology.

The government has also established a state-level executive committee under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department to facilitate speedy decisions and coordinate the implementation of these projects. The Soil and Water Conservation Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard on November 2, 2026.

Drought Conditions Prompt Conservation Measures

The move comes against the backdrop of deficient rainfall in Maharashtra during 2026, which affected the Kharif season. Drought has been declared in talukas where Trigger-1 was implemented, and various relief measures and concessions have been extended to affected regions. These measures also include undertaking soil and water conservation works to strengthen water availability.

As part of the initiative, the Water Cup competition, implemented through the Paani Foundation, will be revived. The government also plans to undertake soil and water conservation projects with the participation of voluntary organisations such as the Paani Foundation and Chandra Foundation.

Chief Minister To Head High-Powered Committee

All Deputy Chief Ministers will serve as co-chairpersons of the high-powered committee. Ministers heading the Soil and Water Conservation, Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Water Resources and Command Area Development, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Employment Guarantee Scheme departments will be its members. The Secretary of the Soil and Water Conservation Department will serve as the member secretary.

The high-powered committee will monitor conservation projects undertaken for drought mitigation, review their progress and assess the people's participation movement being developed through the Water Cup initiative.

Executive Committee To Coordinate Implementation

The state-level executive committee will comprise Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the departments concerned, including Water Resources, Agriculture, Forest, Rural Development, Finance, Water Supply and Sanitation, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Soil and Water Conservation.

It will issue necessary directions and guidance to departments for the effective implementation of the Water Cup initiative and ensure compliance with the decisions of the high-powered committee.

GIS Technology To Ensure Transparency

To improve transparency and accountability, the progress of conservation works undertaken through NGOs will be monitored using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, satellite imagery, mobile-based monitoring systems and online dashboards.

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The executive committee will meet at least once every month to review implementation and address operational issues. The Government Resolution is available on the state government's official website, www.maharashtra.gov.in.

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