Maharashtra govt floats ads in international publications for supply of Remdesivir; Singapore, Bangladesh, and Egypt show interest

Responding to advertisements placed by the Maharashtra government in leading international publications, Singapore, Bangladesh and Egypt have shown interest in supplying Remdesivir to the state. The state government, struggling to meet the spiralling demand for Remdesivir, had recently floated the advertisements in a desperate bid to procure the life-saving drug for Covid-19 patients.

The response from these three countries came days after the Centre had allocated 26,000 vials of Remdesivir, as against the state’s daily requirement of 50,000 vials. Remdesivir is listed for use in serious Covid-19 patients.

A senior public health department official told The Free Press Journal, “The government has been making all efforts to procure additional Remdesivir vials to tackle the increasing shortage. It has sought the Centre’s permission to import Remdesivir injections.” He said the government had also urged the Centre to allow Remdesivir exporters to sell their stock to Maharashtra. However, the Centre is yet to accept the state’s request.