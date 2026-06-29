Maharashtra Govt Extends Monsoon Fishing Ban Until August 15; Traditional Fishermen Welcome Move

Maharashtra has extended the annual monsoon fishing ban until August 15 to support marine conservation and traditional fishermen | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 29: The Maharashtra government has announced the extension of the annual monsoon fishing ban until August 15, increasing the ban period from 61 days to 76 days.

For more than two decades, traditional fishermen had consistently demanded that the monsoon fishing ban be extended from 61 days to 91 days to safeguard fish breeding and protect their livelihoods.

While the full demand has not been accepted, the State government announced during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature that the ban will now remain in force until August 15.

Traditional Fishermen Welcome Move

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (All Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee) has welcomed the ban. The committee said the decision, taken through the initiative of Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane and the State government, fulfils a long-pending and legitimate demand of traditional fishermen.

It added that the move would help protect the interests of traditional fishing communities while contributing significantly to the conservation of marine fish resources.

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The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti president thanked the Maharashtra government and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane for what he described as an important decision that will promote sustainable fishing and the preservation of aquatic life.

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